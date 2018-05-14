Profile: Cody Freeman, shortstop, Etiwanda (VIDEO)

Etiwanda baseball, Division 2 Southern Section champs a season ago, takes aim at DI competition in 2018 behind the batting and fielding prowess of shortstop Cody Freeman.

.@Etiwandabasebll, Division 2 Southern Section champs a season ago, takes aim at DI competition in 2018 behind the batting and fielding prowess of shortstop Cody Freeman. 📽️➡️ @JGSports_6 via @CronkSportsLA | @CFree22_ | @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/r5nU4Tthrh — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) May 14, 2018