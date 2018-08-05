Clippers forward Sam Dekker reportedly traded to Cavaliers

After just one season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Sam Dekker is reportedly being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trade was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday afternoon. Woj included that while both teams are “still working through parameters” the trade looks to help the Clippers clear up a roster spot and for Dekker to get more playing time in a different system.

The Clippers currently have a crowded roster at the forward position with seven other forwards for Dekker to compete against had he remained in Los Angeles.

Cleveland is finalizing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2018

The six-foot-nine former Houston Rocket saw a huge improvement in his game from his rookie to second year in the NBA. Dekker went from playing in just three games for the Rockets during the 2015-16 season to 77 games during the 2016-17 season. However, Dekker did see a bit of a drop off in his game the next year while in a Clippers uniform. Dekker played in 73 games, averaging 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds last season.

Despite the trade not being officially announced by the Clippers yet, Dekker took to social media to celebrate his fresh start. Dekker even got some recognition from former Laker and current Cavalier, Larry Nance Jr.

Dekker expressed his excitement to join the Cavs roster in another tweet as well…..