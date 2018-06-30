Clippers Announce 2018 Summer League Roster, highlighted by Robinson and Gilgeous-Alexander

After a quick break in the action, more NBA basketball is right around the corner. Friday the Clippers announced their 2018 Summer League roster for this year’s tournament in Las Vegas. This year’s NBA summer league games start July 6th, with the championship game on July 17th.

Here’s a look at who the Clippers are featuring out on the court and their first three games.

Today the L.A. Clippers announce the roster and schedule for the 2018 @MGMResortsIntl @NBASummerLeague in Las Vegas from July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. https://t.co/R2xWL5V8At pic.twitter.com/tSNYhvp2xd — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 29, 2018

This year’s summer league gives the Clippers a chance to showcase their 2018 draft picks in Jerome Robinson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two new Clipper guards will get a taste at NBA competition come next week. Not to mention current Clippers Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell.

Current Agua Caliente Clippers head coach Casey Hill is set to coach the Clippers summer league roster next week.

The Clippers also included a more in depth roster with player info. included……