Clippers sign former Wizards forward Mike Scott to one-year deal

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 23: Mike Scott #30 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic on December 23, 2017 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The Clippers continue their free agency moves with the addition of former Wizards forward Mike Scott. After just one season with the Wizards, the 29-year-old big man joins the Clippers roster.

The move to L.A. means Scott will reunite with Marcin Gortat, his former Wizards teammate. Scott, listed at 6-foot-8 and 237 pounds, has the ability to play forward and center. Not to mention, Scott shot just over 40% from the three-point line.

Coming off the Wizards’ bench last year Scott averaged 8.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game and 1.1. assists per game. He likely will serve the same role in L.A. and will compete with his former teammate Gortat as well as Tobais Harris for minutes.