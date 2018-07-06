Clippers sign former Seton Hall center Angel Delgado

The Clippers announced another addition to the team with the signing of rookie center Angel Delgado Friday. The former Seton Hall big man signed a two-way contract that allows him to play for the Clippers’ G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, and be on the Clippers roster for a maximum of 45 days.

Delgado’s contract makes him eligible to play in Friday night’s Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors.

Welcome to the team @AngelDelgado, can’t wait to see you on the court tonight on @espn at 8:30PM PT! pic.twitter.com/d7zKRQyeHY — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 6, 2018

Throughout his four-year career at Seton Hall University, Delgado appeared in 132 games averaging 12.1 points and 11.0 rebounds in 30.6 minutes. The 23-year-old was a rebounding machine during his collegiate career who in his senior year, led the country in rebounding and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation’s best center.

Using his 6’10, 245 pound frame, Delgado also is the Big East Conference’s all-time leading rebounder.

Delgado’s NBA contract would make him just the second native of the Dominican Republic to make it into the pros along side Al Horford.

The two-way contract adds a nice bonus to a G League contract. Last season, two-way deals paid a base salary of $75,000 compared to the G League max of $35,000. Additionally, if players spent the maximum 45 days on their respective NBA rosters, they earned an additional $204,000.