Clippers lose Patrick Beverley for the remainder of the season

The LA Clippers backcourt took a huge knock as starting point guard Patrick Beverley had season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.

In the midst of a nine-game losing streak, the Clippers had already been without Beverley’s backcourt mate Milos Teodosic when “Mr. 94 Feet” went down with a sore knee. Beverley missed five games as a result suffering a setback that led to the surgery. Before the Clippers took on the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Doc Rivers revealed Beverley was expected to miss the rest of the season.

“We thought it would just be his meniscus,” said Doc Rivers before the Hawks game. “It turned out to be a lot more.”

Beverley came to the Clippers as part of a multiple-player trade with the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul in the offseason. He was averaging 12.2 points per game with the Clippers in 11 games this season.