Clippers Introduce Revolutionary Technology with Launch of Clippers CourtVision Digital Viewing Experience

The L.A. Clippers today announced the launch of Clippers CourtVision, a revolutionary new way to watch Clippers games that puts fans in control of the viewing experience.

Envisioned by Steve Ballmer, Chairman of the L.A. Clippers, and leveraging innovative technology pioneered by Second Spectrum, Clippers CourtVision uses machine learning, data visualization and augmented reality to bring fans deeper into the game and let them customize their viewing experience.

The new Clippers CourtVision experience is available to FOX Sports Prime Ticket subscribers via the FOX Sports mobile application.

“It’s long been a dream of mine to use technology to transform the sports-watching experience. Innovation is at my — and the Clippers’ — core, and we’re excited to redefine fans’ expectations of what it means to watch sports through this revolutionary new broadcast technology,” said Ballmer. “When I first bought the Clippers, I met with Rajiv and his team at Second Spectrum. They understood what I thought might be possible, and were ultimately able to make it a reality. The real-time video visualization technology and big data capabilities we’ve designed to power Clippers CourtVision are incredible.”

Clippers CourtVision delivers a more robust and more impactful viewing experience, where fans can toggle across multiple Modes with real-time data and augmented reality features. This season’s release includes Coach Mode, which diagrams the plays as they happen; Player Mode, in which real-time-updating shooting percentages hover over each player; and Mascot Mode, which incorporates fan-friendly animations, graphics and special effects.

“We are proud to partner with Steve and the L.A. Clippers to bring this new technology to life,” said Rajiv Maheswaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Second Spectrum. “When Steve first came to us with his desire to transform the sports-watching experience, we knew that we shared a common vision and we would be able to work together to create the most innovative platform yet using Second Spectrum technology. Clippers CourtVision will be the first step in making sports more customized and interactive with cutting-edge technology. Our software is already used by many of the world’s top leagues and teams. Now fans can have the same access.”

We're debuting some pretty cool 😎 new ways to stream the @LAClippers in the FOX Sports App 👌 Catch @Steven_Ballmer with the #ClippersLive crew NEXT on Prime Ticket pic.twitter.com/kNRqRDkiwt — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 18, 2018

“Just like the Clippers, FOX Sports prides itself on innovation,” said Lindsay Amstutz, SVP and General Manager of FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket. “We are excited to offer this enhanced viewing experience to our subscribers.”

FOX Sports Prime Ticket subscribers can preview Clippers CourtVision’s augmented reality (AR) streams within the FOX Sports mobile app. A limited number of Clippers season ticket holders will also have a chance to test a Clippers CourtVision Beta release this year, which has additional customization features, including the choice of seven different camera angles throughout the arena, including baseline, center court, backboard, sidelines and even Jumbotron view.

Viewers can also choose their audio experience, including broadcast commentary or in-arena live sound. The in-game commentator feature allows CourtVision to autogenerate facts and players notes to raise fans’ basketball IQ.

More devices, more modes and more functionality are planned for the 2019-20 season.

Fans can learn more here.