Rams running back CJ Anderson has hilarious answer to question about his weight

If the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LIII, running back C.J. Anderson will be a big reason why.

Anderson, a seven-year pro, was acquired by the Rams on Dec. 18 after an injury to starting RB Todd Gurley.

In a pair of regular-season games, Anderson rushed for 299 yards and two scores in victories over the Cardinals and 49ers.

In the postseason, Anderson tallied 123 yards and two scores vs. Dallas and 44 yards in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Saints.

The veteran Anderson, who was part of the Super Bowl winning Denver Broncos in 2016, is a positive force in the Rams lockerroom, as well.

As a bigger back (Anderson is listed at 225 pounds), Anderson not surprisingly took questions about his weight ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

