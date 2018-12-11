Oakland sues Raiders, NFL as home field for 2019 is in question

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The city of Oakland has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit trying to recover damages for the Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas.

The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the Raiders, the NFL and the other 31 clubs seeks lost revenue, money Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs. The suit does not ask the court to prevent the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas but asks for damages that will help pay off the approximately $80 million in debt remaining from renovations on the Coliseum.

So the city of Oakland is suing the Raiders. Purely playing the what-if game: What if the Raiders decided to play next season in San Diego, thereby playing host to the Chargers in America’s Finest City? Were that the case, the god of football would drop the mic and walk off. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) December 11, 2018

The city says the defendants violated federal antitrust laws and the league violated its own relocation policies when the teams voted in March 2017 to approve the Raiders’ decision to move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders do not have a lease for a home next year and team owner Mark Davis has said he will not play in Oakland if a lawsuit were ever filed.

The release stated that by approving the team’s move to Las Vegas, the league was “boycotting Oakland in the marketplace for hosting a football club” and “violated federal antitrust laws while the Raiders’ move also violated the NFL’s own policies for team relocation.”

City of Oakland vs. the Raiders, who do you take? I think both are favored to lose. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) December 11, 2018

The NFL and the Raiders didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.