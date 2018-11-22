CIF-SS Finals Weekend preview for all 13 title games

Need something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving? Look no further! Better get the leftovers in the microwaves because you’re not going to want to leave the couch this weekend.

All 13 CIF-SS championship games will be streaming across FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket, FOX Prep Zone and the FOX Sports App beginning Friday at 7p.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports previews each matchup so you know what to look for heading into the weekend.

D1: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei, Friday at 7:30p, FOX Sports West

D2: Upland vs. Rancho Verde, Saturday at 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Upland upset Calabasas in the semis led by Washington running back commit Cameron Davis. Rancho Verde had a miraculous comeback to beat Notre Dame and will need a big game from freshman quarterback AJ Duffy to pull this one out.

D3: Sierra Canyon vs. Cajon, Friday at 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Cajon has one of the nation’s best one-two punches in quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Darren Jones. Sierra Canyon sophomore quarterback Chayden Peery is one of the state’s best and running back EJ Gable is lightning quick out of the backfield.

D4: Corona del Mar vs. Grace Brethren, Saturday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

This is a game of contrasting styles as Corona Del Mar has one of the state’s top passing attacks led by junior quarterback Ethan Garbers and wide out John Humphreys. Grace Brethren loves to run the football and no one has ben able to slow down Lontrelle Diggs all year long.

D5: Palos Verdes vs. Lawndale, Friday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Lawndale has only allowed seven points in three playoff games and has one of the nation’s top backs in Jordan Wilmore. Palos Verdes started the year 0-3 but is riding a 10 game winning streak led by junior running back Ryan Wilson.

D6: Oxnard vs. South Hills, Saturday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Oxnard has tremendous talent at the skill positions led by Oregon WR commit JR Waters and gifted defensive back Dom Brown. South Hills is a perfect 13-0 and gunning for their first CIF title since 2005 when the Huskies won four titles over a six year period.

D7: Culver City vs. San Jacinto, Saturday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Culver City has one of the states most explosive offenses and averages nearly 50 points and 465 yards a game. Sophomore quarterback Kajiya Hollawayne runs the show for San Jacinto and can beat you with his arm or his legs.

D8: Kaiser vs. Arcadia, Friday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Arcadia is led by junior quarterback Dylan Guerra, one of the top signal callers in the area. Kaiser has talented running back Christian Hunter leading the way. Expect a lot of points in this game.

D9: San Gorgonio vs. Brea Olinda, Friday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

San Gorgonio QB Jordan Pachot has been impressive all year. Brea-Olinda started the year 4-5 but got hot at the right time to make it to the Championship Game.

D10: Highland vs. Eisenhower, Saturday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Highland and Eisenhower are both 13-0 and loaded on both sides of the ball. This should be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

D11: Peninsula vs. Western, Friday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Western is the top seed and is led by standout quarterback Anthony Munoz. Peninsula likes to run the ball and plays very good defense led by standout junior linebacker Luke Seymour.

D12: Artesia vs. Linfield Chrisitan, Saturday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Linfield Christian is the top seed and has a pair of Pac-12 commits leading them in two-way athlete Travion Brown (Washington State) and mammoth lineman Ben Coleman (Cal). Quarterback Heder Gladden runs the show for Artesia and averages nearly 300 all-purpose yards a game.

D13: Adelanto vs. Orange Vista, Friday at 7p, FOX Prep Zone

Adelanto was 1-9 a year ago but has ridden running back Marshawn Buchanan all the way to the finals. Orange Vista is the top seed and has rushed for nearly 300 yards a game.