2017-18: CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone streaming schedule

Another season of CIF-SS sports on FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket, FOX Sports GO and Prep Zone.

In total, we will produce 83 live games … all of which can be seen on our FOX Sports GO application.

Note: All games start at 7p PT unless noted; Subject to change

Note: ‘Prep Zone’ encores will highlight the best game of games of the previous week. They will air on Wednesdays.



FOOTBALL

Playoffs, Finals (Dec. 1)

D5: Paraclete at Moorpark, Prep Zone

D6: Bishop Diego at Golden Valley, Prep Zone (At Canyon Country HS)

D8: Grace Brethren at Antelope Valley, Prep Zone

D9: Aquinas at Burroughs, Prep Zone

D11: Katella at Covina, Prep Zone (At Covina District Stadium)

D2: Oaks Christian at Valencia, 7:30p, Prime Ticket

D3: Rancho Verde at St. Francis, 8p (delay), FOX Sports West

Playoffs, Finals (Dec. 2)

D4: Cajon at Downey, Prep Zone

D7: El Modena at Don Lugo, Prep Zone

D10: Dos Pueblos at Quartz Hill, Prep Zone

D12: Big Bear at Santa Maria, Prep Zone

D13: TBD at Silver Valley, Prep Zone

D1: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei, 7:30p, FOX Sports West (At Cerritos College)



Week 0 (Aug. 25)

Pittsburg (CA) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES

Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

Edison at Tesoro, ARCHIVES

La Habra at Upland, ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Chaminade, ARCHIVES



Week 1 (Sept. 1)

The Honor Bowl: Christian (CA) vs. Boron (CA), ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Edison, ARCHIVES

Rancho Cucamonga at Norco, ARCHIVES

Santa Margarita at Loyola, ARCHIVES

The Honor Bowl: Cathedral Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

Vista Murrieta at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

(Sept. 2)

The Honor Bowl: Helix Charter vs. Paraclete, ARCHIVES

The Honor Bowl: Serra vs. Punahou (HI), ARCHIVES

The Honor Bowl: Centennial (Corona) at IMG Academy, ARCHIVES



Week 2 (Sept. 8)

Upland at Redlands East Valley, ARCHIVES

Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta, ARCHIVES

Bishop Amat at JSerra, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Newbury Park, ARCHIVES

Chaminade at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES



Week 3 (Sept. 15)

Valencia at Newbury Park, ARCHIVES

Newport Harbor at Corona Del Mar, ARCHIVES

Murrieta Valley at San Clemente, ARCHIVES

Narbonne at Centennial, ARCHIVES

Sept. 16

Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES



Week 4 (Sept. 22)

Heritage at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

Loyola at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), ARCHIVES

Moorpark at Westlake, ARCHIVES

Mission Viejo at Santa Margarita, ARCHIVES



Week 5 (Sept. 28-29)

Serra at Chaminade, ARCHIVES

Valencia at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Bishop Amat at Loyola, ARCHIVES

Big Bear at Rim of the World, ARCHIVES

Edison at San Clemente, ARCHIVES



Week 6 (Oct. 6)

JSerra at Servite, ARCHIVES

St. John Bosco at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Centennial at Roosevelt, ARCHIVES

Upland at Rancho Cucamonga, ARCHIVES



Week 7 (Oct. 13)

Santiago (Corona) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES

Chaparral at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

JSerra at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Sierra Canyon at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Mater Dei at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES



Week 8 (Oct. 20)

JSerra at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

Palm Desert at La Quinta, ARCHIVES

El Segundo at Lawndale, ARCHIVES

Santa Ynez at Lompoc, ARCHIVES

Bishop Amat at Serra, ARCHIVES



Week 9 (Oct. 27)

Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

Santa Margarita at JSerra, ARCHIVES

Gahr at Paramount, ARCHIVES

Great Oak at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

Norco at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES



Week 10 (Nov. 3)

Long Beach Poly at Serra, ARCHIVES

Cathedral at St. Francis, ARCHIVES

Bishop Amat at Chaminade, ARCHIVES

Heritage at Paloma Valley, ARCHIVES

San Clemente at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES



Playoffs, Round 1 (Nov. 10)

Serra at Centennial, ARCHIVES

Santa Margarita at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

Norco at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

Edison at La Habra, ARCHIVES

JSerra at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES



Playoffs, Quarterfinals (Nov. 17)

Centennial at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

Mater Dei at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES

St. John Bosco at Rancho Cucamonga, ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Edison, ARCHIVES

Valencia at Norco, ARCHIVES



Playoffs, semifinals (Nov. 24)

Mater Dei at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

Upland at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES

Heritage at Valencia, ARCHIVES

Charter Oak at Rancho Verde, ARCHIVES

Centennial at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES



VOLLEYBALL

Girls Division Finals (Nov. 10)

At Cerritos College, Norwalk

D7: Archer vs. Foothill Tech, ARCHIVES

D8: Buckley vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, ARCHIVES

Nov. 11

At Cerritos College, Norwalk

D4: Culver City vs. Santa Monica, ARCHIVES

D2: Santiago (Corona) vs. Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

D5: Sonora vs. St. Paul, ARCHIVES

D1: Mater Dei vs. Marymount, ARCHIVES



BASKETBALL

Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 2-3)

Prep Zone, TV (TBD)



SOCCER

Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 3)

Prep Zone, TV (TBD)

BASEBALL

Boys Division Finals (June 1-2)

Prep Zone

SOFTBALL

Girls Division Finals (June 1-2)

Prep Zone