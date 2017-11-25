2017-18: CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone streaming schedule
Another season of CIF-SS sports on FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket, FOX Sports GO and Prep Zone.
In total, we will produce 83 live games … all of which can be seen on our FOX Sports GO application.
Note: All games start at 7p PT unless noted; Subject to change
Note: ‘Prep Zone’ encores will highlight the best game of games of the previous week. They will air on Wednesdays.
FOOTBALL
Playoffs, Finals (Dec. 1)
D5: Paraclete at Moorpark, Prep Zone
D6: Bishop Diego at Golden Valley, Prep Zone (At Canyon Country HS)
D8: Grace Brethren at Antelope Valley, Prep Zone
D9: Aquinas at Burroughs, Prep Zone
D11: Katella at Covina, Prep Zone (At Covina District Stadium)
D2: Oaks Christian at Valencia, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
D3: Rancho Verde at St. Francis, 8p (delay), FOX Sports West
Playoffs, Finals (Dec. 2)
D4: Cajon at Downey, Prep Zone
D7: El Modena at Don Lugo, Prep Zone
D10: Dos Pueblos at Quartz Hill, Prep Zone
D12: Big Bear at Santa Maria, Prep Zone
D13: TBD at Silver Valley, Prep Zone
D1: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei, 7:30p, FOX Sports West (At Cerritos College)
Week 0 (Aug. 25)
Pittsburg (CA) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES
Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES
Edison at Tesoro, ARCHIVES
La Habra at Upland, ARCHIVES
Oaks Christian at Chaminade, ARCHIVES
Week 1 (Sept. 1)
The Honor Bowl: Christian (CA) vs. Boron (CA), ARCHIVES
Oaks Christian at Edison, ARCHIVES
Rancho Cucamonga at Norco, ARCHIVES
Santa Margarita at Loyola, ARCHIVES
The Honor Bowl: Cathedral Catholic vs. Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES
Vista Murrieta at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES
(Sept. 2)
The Honor Bowl: Helix Charter vs. Paraclete, ARCHIVES
The Honor Bowl: Serra vs. Punahou (HI), ARCHIVES
The Honor Bowl: Centennial (Corona) at IMG Academy, ARCHIVES
Week 2 (Sept. 8)
Upland at Redlands East Valley, ARCHIVES
Orange Lutheran at Vista Murrieta, ARCHIVES
Bishop Amat at JSerra, ARCHIVES
Westlake at Newbury Park, ARCHIVES
Chaminade at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
Week 3 (Sept. 15)
Valencia at Newbury Park, ARCHIVES
Newport Harbor at Corona Del Mar, ARCHIVES
Murrieta Valley at San Clemente, ARCHIVES
Narbonne at Centennial, ARCHIVES
Sept. 16
Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES
Week 4 (Sept. 22)
Heritage at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Oaks Christian at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
Loyola at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), ARCHIVES
Moorpark at Westlake, ARCHIVES
Mission Viejo at Santa Margarita, ARCHIVES
Week 5 (Sept. 28-29)
Serra at Chaminade, ARCHIVES
Valencia at Calabasas, ARCHIVES
Bishop Amat at Loyola, ARCHIVES
Big Bear at Rim of the World, ARCHIVES
Edison at San Clemente, ARCHIVES
Week 6 (Oct. 6)
JSerra at Servite, ARCHIVES
St. John Bosco at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Westlake at Calabasas, ARCHIVES
Centennial at Roosevelt, ARCHIVES
Upland at Rancho Cucamonga, ARCHIVES
Week 7 (Oct. 13)
Santiago (Corona) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES
Chaparral at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
JSerra at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Sierra Canyon at Calabasas, ARCHIVES
Mater Dei at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
Week 8 (Oct. 20)
JSerra at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES
Palm Desert at La Quinta, ARCHIVES
El Segundo at Lawndale, ARCHIVES
Santa Ynez at Lompoc, ARCHIVES
Bishop Amat at Serra, ARCHIVES
Week 9 (Oct. 27)
Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES
Santa Margarita at JSerra, ARCHIVES
Gahr at Paramount, ARCHIVES
Great Oak at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
Norco at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES
Week 10 (Nov. 3)
Long Beach Poly at Serra, ARCHIVES
Cathedral at St. Francis, ARCHIVES
Bishop Amat at Chaminade, ARCHIVES
Heritage at Paloma Valley, ARCHIVES
San Clemente at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES
Playoffs, Round 1 (Nov. 10)
Serra at Centennial, ARCHIVES
Santa Margarita at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
Norco at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES
Edison at La Habra, ARCHIVES
JSerra at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES
Playoffs, Quarterfinals (Nov. 17)
Centennial at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
Mater Dei at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES
St. John Bosco at Rancho Cucamonga, ARCHIVES
Oaks Christian at Edison, ARCHIVES
Valencia at Norco, ARCHIVES
Playoffs, semifinals (Nov. 24)
Mater Dei at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES
Upland at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES
Heritage at Valencia, ARCHIVES
Charter Oak at Rancho Verde, ARCHIVES
Centennial at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
VOLLEYBALL
Girls Division Finals (Nov. 10)
At Cerritos College, Norwalk
D7: Archer vs. Foothill Tech, ARCHIVES
D8: Buckley vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, ARCHIVES
Nov. 11
At Cerritos College, Norwalk
D4: Culver City vs. Santa Monica, ARCHIVES
D2: Santiago (Corona) vs. Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
D5: Sonora vs. St. Paul, ARCHIVES
D1: Mater Dei vs. Marymount, ARCHIVES
BASKETBALL
Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 2-3)
Prep Zone, TV (TBD)
SOCCER
Boys and Girls Division Finals (March 3)
Prep Zone, TV (TBD)
BASEBALL
Boys Division Finals (June 1-2)
Prep Zone
SOFTBALL
Girls Division Finals (June 1-2)
Prep Zone
