Prime Ticket Kicks Off Year 22 of High School Football on Aug. 17

FOX Sports Prime Ticket, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), today announced the television and Prep Zone streaming plans for the 2018 high school football season.

The complete schedule features 83 games across Prime Ticket and Prep Zone.

Kicking-off the network’s 22nd season of covering CIF-SS football, the schedule begins Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. when Centennial (Corona) hosts Chandler (Ariz.) in the ‘Ford CIF Southern Section TV Game of the Week’ on Prime Ticket.

Complementing TV coverage that night at 7 p.m., Prep Zone will feature Timpview (Utah) vs. St. John Bosco, Westlake vs. Sierra Canyon, Antelope Valley vs. Grace Brethren, and Upland vs. La Habra.

Prep Zone games this year will be available on FOXSportsWest.com and the FOX Sports app.

All Prep Zone games this season will again kick-off at 7p.m., while TV games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted on the schedule.

To view the first three weeks of the schedule, please click here.

Weekly match-ups will be announced 10 days out for Weeks 3 and beyond.

Returning to the broadcast booth for his 22nd season, John Jackson will provide analysis, while Sam Farber begins his third in the booth along side Jackson. Joining Jackson and Farber each week, Chris Rix returns to offer analysis and in-game reports, plus halftime and post-game interviews throughout the season.

This season’s Prep Zone streaming coverage will feature Ralph Brown, Tony Moskal, Jeff Tolcher and Brock Vereen rotating to provide color commentary; while Dennis Ackerman, David Caldwell, David Gascon and Fred Salas rotate to deliver play-by-play throughout the season.

Complementing live game coverage, ‘The Year of the Best in the CIF Southern Section’ series returns, showcasing standout athletes from the class of 2019 at their respective positions. Each feature will include an on-field discussion and skill demonstration with Jackson and debut during halftime of select TV games throughout the season.

This season’s feature series follows ‘2017: The Best in the CIF-SS’; 2016: ‘The Year of the Defensive Back’, 2015: ‘The Year of the Wide Receiver’ and 2014: ‘The Year of the Quarterback’.

Also returning to the weekly lineup, a ‘Prep Zone Encore’ telecast will feature one select Prep Zone game from the week prior to air every Wednesday throughout the season on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket.

Following each week of live action, fans will again have access to the Prep Zone archives dating back to 2011, when Prep Zone first launched.