2018-19 CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone Streaming Schedule
Note: Schedule Subject To Change
Note: ‘Prep Zone Encore’ telecast will feature one select Prep Zone game from the week prior to air every Wednesday throughout the season on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket.
FOOTBALL
Week 7 (Oct. 5)
Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone
Serra at Bishop Amat, 7p, Prep Zone
Calabasas at Sierra Canyon, 7p, Prep Zone
Alta Loma at Bonita, 7p, Prep Zone
Culver City at Lawndale, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Week 8 (Oct. 12)
Centennial (Corona) at Norco, 7p, Prep Zone
St. Bonaventure at Oaks Christian, 7p, Prep Zone
Orange Lutheran at JSerra, 7p, Prep Zone
Linfield Christian at Aquinas, 7p, Prep Zone
St. John Bosco at Mater Dei, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Weeks 9-10 TBD
Week 0 (Aug. 17)
Timpview (Utah) at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
Westlake at Sierra Canyon, ARCHIVES
Antelope Valley at Grace Brethren, ARCHIVES
Upland at La Habra, ARCHIVES
Chandler (AZ) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES
Week 1 (Aug. 24)
JSerra at Calabasas, ARCHIVES
Narbonne at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES
Santa Margarita at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES
Chaminade at Paraclete, ARCHIVES
Centennial (Corona) at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Week 2 (Aug. 31)
Vista Murrieta at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
La Habra at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES
Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES
Cajon at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
Week 3 (Sept. 7)
Alemany at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES
Roosevelt at Servite, ARCHIVES
San Clemente at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES
Folsom at Chaminade, ARCHIVES
Serra at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES
Week 4 (Sept. 14)
Mayfair at Warren, ARCHIVES
Narbonne at Serra, ARCHIVES
Cathedral at Bishop Amat, ARCHIVES
Westlake at Moorpark, ARCHIVES
Mission Viejo at Upland, ARCHIVES
Week 5 (Sept. 21)
Mission Viejo at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES
Cathedral at Serra, ARCHIVES
Heritage at Cajon, ARCHIVES
Antelope Valley at Highland, ARCHIVES
IMG Academy (FL) at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES
Week 6 (Sept. 28)
Calabasas at Westlake, ARCHIVES
Mater Dei at Servite, ARCHIVES
San Clemente at Tesoro, ARCHIVES
Valencia (Valencia) at Canyon (Canyon Country), ARCHIVES
JSerra at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES
VOLLEYBALL
Girls Division Finals (Nov. 2-3)
Prep Zone, Prime Ticket
BASKETBALL
Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 22-23)
Prep Zone, FOX Sports West
SOCCER
Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 23)
Prep Zone
SOFTBALL
Girls Division Finals (May 18)
Prep Zone
BASEBALL
Boys Division Finals (May 18)
Prep Zone