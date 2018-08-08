2018-19 CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone Streaming Schedule

Note: Schedule Subject To Change

Note: ‘Prep Zone Encore’ telecast will feature one select Prep Zone game from the week prior to air every Wednesday throughout the season on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket.

FOOTBALL

Week 7 (Oct. 5)

Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone

Serra at Bishop Amat, 7p, Prep Zone

Calabasas at Sierra Canyon, 7p, Prep Zone

Alta Loma at Bonita, 7p, Prep Zone

Culver City at Lawndale, 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Week 8 (Oct. 12)

Centennial (Corona) at Norco, 7p, Prep Zone

St. Bonaventure at Oaks Christian, 7p, Prep Zone

Orange Lutheran at JSerra, 7p, Prep Zone

Linfield Christian at Aquinas, 7p, Prep Zone

St. John Bosco at Mater Dei, 7:30p, Prime Ticket



Weeks 9-10 TBD



Week 0 (Aug. 17)

Timpview (Utah) at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Sierra Canyon, ARCHIVES

Antelope Valley at Grace Brethren, ARCHIVES

Upland at La Habra, ARCHIVES

Chandler (AZ) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES



Week 1 (Aug. 24)

JSerra at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Narbonne at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES

Santa Margarita at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

Chaminade at Paraclete, ARCHIVES

Centennial (Corona) at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES



Week 2 (Aug. 31)

Vista Murrieta at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES

La Habra at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

Cajon at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES



Week 3 (Sept. 7)

Alemany at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES

Roosevelt at Servite, ARCHIVES

San Clemente at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

Folsom at Chaminade, ARCHIVES

Serra at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES

Week 4 (Sept. 14)

Mayfair at Warren, ARCHIVES

Narbonne at Serra, ARCHIVES

Cathedral at Bishop Amat, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Moorpark, ARCHIVES

Mission Viejo at Upland, ARCHIVES

Week 5 (Sept. 21)

Mission Viejo at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Cathedral at Serra, ARCHIVES

Heritage at Cajon, ARCHIVES

Antelope Valley at Highland, ARCHIVES

IMG Academy (FL) at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

Week 6 (Sept. 28)

Calabasas at Westlake, ARCHIVES

Mater Dei at Servite, ARCHIVES

San Clemente at Tesoro, ARCHIVES

Valencia (Valencia) at Canyon (Canyon Country), ARCHIVES

JSerra at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES







VOLLEYBALL

Girls Division Finals (Nov. 2-3)

Prep Zone, Prime Ticket

BASKETBALL

Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 22-23)

Prep Zone, FOX Sports West

SOCCER

Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 23)

Prep Zone

SOFTBALL

Girls Division Finals (May 18)

Prep Zone

BASEBALL

Boys Division Finals (May 18)

Prep Zone