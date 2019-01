2018-19 CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone Streaming Schedule

Note: All games available on FOX Sports App | Schedule Subject To Change.

BASKETBALL

Nike Extravaganza (Boys)

At Mater Dei High School

Saturday, Jan. 26

Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) vs. St. John Bosco, 11a, Prep Zone

Villa Park vs. San Gabriel Academy, 12:15p, Prep Zone

Foothills Christian vs. Orange Lutheran, 1:30p, Prep Zone

St. Augustine vs. JSerra, 3p, Prep Zone

Fairfax vs. Long Beach Poly, 4:30p, Prep Zone

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Chino Hills, 6p, Prep Zone

Mater Dei vs. Harvard Westlake, 7:30p, Prep Zone

Oak Hills Academy (Va.) vs. Modesto Christian, 9p, Prep Zone

Boys And Girls Division Finals

(Feb. 22)

Four Games: 6p (2), 8p (2)

Locations TBD

Prep Zone

(Feb. 23)

11 Games: 12p (2), 2p (2), 4p (2), 6p (2), 7:30p (Boys Open Division Final | FOX Sports West), 8p (2)

Locations TBD; Boys Open Final @ Cal Baptist.

Prep Zone



SOCCER

Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 23)

Prep Zone

SOFTBALL

Girls Division Finals (May 18)

Three Games: 12:30p, 3:30p, 6:30p

Locations TBD

Prep Zone

BASEBALL

Boys Division Finals (May 18)

Three Games: 1p, 4:30p, 7:30p

Locations TBD

Prep Zone

FOOTBALL

Week 0 (Aug. 17)

Timpview (Utah) at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Sierra Canyon, ARCHIVES

Antelope Valley at Grace Brethren, ARCHIVES

Upland at La Habra, ARCHIVES

Chandler (AZ) at Centennial (Corona), ARCHIVES



Week 1 (Aug. 24)

JSerra at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Narbonne at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES

Santa Margarita at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

Chaminade at Paraclete, ARCHIVES

Centennial (Corona) at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES



Week 2 (Aug. 31)

Vista Murrieta at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES

La Habra at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

Cajon at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES



Week 3 (Sept. 7)

Alemany at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES

Roosevelt at Servite, ARCHIVES

San Clemente at Murrieta Valley, ARCHIVES

Folsom at Chaminade, ARCHIVES

Serra at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES



Week 4 (Sept. 14)

Mayfair at Warren, ARCHIVES

Narbonne at Serra, ARCHIVES

Cathedral at Bishop Amat, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Moorpark, ARCHIVES

Mission Viejo at Upland, ARCHIVES



Week 5 (Sept. 21)

Mission Viejo at Orange Lutheran, ARCHIVES

Cathedral at Serra, ARCHIVES

Heritage at Cajon, ARCHIVES

Antelope Valley at Highland, ARCHIVES

IMG Academy (FL) at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES



Week 6 (Sept. 28)

Calabasas at Westlake, ARCHIVES

Mater Dei at Servite, ARCHIVES

San Clemente at Tesoro, ARCHIVES

Valencia (Valencia) at Canyon (Canyon Country), ARCHIVES

JSerra at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES



Week 7 (Oct. 5)

Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco, ARCHIVES

Serra at Bishop Amat, ARCHIVES

Calabasas at Sierra Canyon, ARCHIVES

Alta Loma at Bonita, ARCHIVES

Culver City at Lawndale, ARCHIVES



Week 8 (Oct. 13)

St. John Bosco at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

Week 8 (Oct. 12)

Centennial (Corona) at Norco, CANCELLED

Oaks Christian at St. Bonaventure, ARCHIVES

Orange Lutheran at JSerra, CANCELLED

Linfield Christian at Aquinas, ARCHIVES





Week 9 (Oct. 19)

Mater Dei at JSerra, ARCHIVES

Citrus Hill at San Jacinto, ARCHIVES

Tesoro at Capistrano Valley, ARCHIVES

Paramount at Ghar, ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Week 10 (Oct. 26)

8-Man: Chadwick at Flintridge Prep, ARCHIVES

Alemany at Bishop Amat, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES

Camarillo at Grace Brethren, ARCHIVES

West Ranch at Valencia, ARCHIVES

Rancho Verde at Heritage, ARCHIVES

Playoffs, First Round (Nov. 2)

Mission Viejo at Bishop Amat, ARCHIVES

JSerra at Long Beach Poly, ARCHIVES

Westlake at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

Capistrano Valley at Lompoc, ARCHIVES

Murrieta Valley at San Clemente, ARCHIVES

Playoffs, Quarterfinals (Nov. 9)

Mater Dei at Mission Viejo, ARCHIVES

Rancho Verde at Alemany, ARCHIVES

Norco at Upland, ARCHIVES

Yorba Linda at Corona del Mar, ARCHIVES

St. John Bosco at San Clemente, ARCHIVES

Oaks Christian at JSerra, CANCELLED

Playoffs, Semifinals (Nov. 16)

St. John Bosco at Oaks Christian, ARCHIVES

Upland at Calabasas, ARCHIVES

Rancho Verde at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), ARCHIVES

Cajon at Capistrano Valley, ARCHIVES

Centennial (Corona) at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES



Playoffs, Finals (Nov. 23)

D5: Palos Verdes vs. Lawndale, ARCHIVES

D8: Kaiser vs. Arcadia, ARCHIVES

D9: San Gorgonio vs. Brea Olinda, ARCHIVES

D11: Peninsula vs. Western, ARCHIVES

D13: Adelanto vs. Orange Vista, ARCHIVES

D1: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei, ARCHIVES

D3: Sierra Canyon vs. Cajon, ARCHIVES



Playoffs, Finals (Nov. 24)

D4: Corona del Mar vs. Grace Brethren, ARCHIVES

D6: Oxnard vs. South Hills, ARCHIVES

D7: Culver City vs. San Jacinto, ARCHIVES

D10: Highland vs. Eisenhower, ARCHIVES

D12: Artesia vs. Linfield Christian, ARCHIVES

D2: Upland vs. Rancho Verde, ARCHIVES

Early Signing Period Special (Dec. 19), ARCHIVES



VOLLEYBALL

Girls Division Finals (Nov. 3)

D9: Pacifica Christian/OC at La Puente, ARCHIVES

D3: Village Christian at Laguna Beach, ARCHIVES

D2: Trabuco Hills at Los Alamitos, ARCHIVES

D1: Marymount at Mater Dei, ARCHIVES