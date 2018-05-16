Un-retired Chuck Liddell wants a piece of Jon Jones

One thing you gotta love about MMA fighters … they are entertaining.

Not only are they world-class athletes, their arguments across social media give us reasons to smile .. and tune-in.

Chuck Liddell, a UFC Hall of Famer, recently announced his MMA return in a fight vs. another Hall of Famer, Tito Ortiz. It will be the third time these two legends have mixed it up in the Octagon.

Liddell is part of Oscar De La Hoya’s new promotion and the date is still TBD.

But that didn’t stop Liddell from talking with confidence, saying ‘I’m still dangerous.’

“I gotta have high goals about my comeback,” Liddell told TMZ Sports. “I’m not wasting my time getting in shape just to beat up on someone I’ve beat up twice.”

Liddell also called out Jon Jones, currently banned from fighting because of failed drug tests, and said he would have taken care of Jones ‘in my prime.’

Old Chuck has been calling me out for years! I get it, I hold pretty much every record in the division. I normally try to respect my elders but if you want it come get it. Id literally fly you out to Albuquerque this weekend. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2018

In all seriousness @ChuckLiddell I appreciate your offer for a fight, but due to scheduling conflicts may not be able to fulfill till mid 2019 .

In the Upcoming months I have similarly lethal opponents in Ric Flair and George Foreman awaiting . — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 15, 2018

Watch more of the entertaining video below.