Christian Ramirez nets a pair in LAFC debut to beat Real Salt Lake, 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Ramirez scored his first two goals since joining Los Angeles FC in a trade last week, helping the expansion team beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night.

LAFC acquired the high-scoring forward from Minnesota United on Aug. 6. The Garden Grove, California, left as the leading goal-scorer in United’s short history. He has nine goals this season.

LAFC (11-7-6) ended a five-game winless stretch, including two straight losses. Salt Lake (10-10-5) has just one win in its last six games, with three draws.

In the 13th minute, Ramirez controlled a cross from Carlos Vela with the outside of his foot and sent it past Nick Rimando. Ramirez had an easy left-footed redirection of Eduard Atuesta’s cross in the 30th.

RSL changed goalkeepers at halftime, giving 23-year-old Andrew Putna his first MLS minutes. He finished with four saves.