Christian Pulisic on USMNT World Cup failure: Look forward, not behind

The US Men’s National Team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup is one of biggest disappointments in American sports history.

And just imagine being part of that club.

Christian Pulisic, the 19-year-old soccer phenom from Pennsylvania, took this loss, well, badly, but waited until he felt the time was right to express his thoughts.

He did so in ‘The Players’ Tribune’ on Monday:

It hurt more than I can really put into words. Which is why I decided to wait a few weeks and write something like this on my own time. I do have a lot of thoughts on American soccer — and I have definitely wanted to get them out. But I also wanted to make sure that I had enough time, first, to pause and reflect. And that when I did write something, it wouldn’t be to look backward. It would be to look forward.

The piece is excellence, and really shows the maturity of Pulisic, who at not even 20-years-old, is the face of US Soccer for the next decade.

And he’s already counting the days until the 2022 World Cup.