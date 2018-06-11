Chris Paul may return to LA with LeBron James and Paul George says Chris Broussard

Los Angeles is the city of stars, so why wouldn’t it have the next NBA super team? Well, that just may be on the horizon.

With one of the most star-studded free agency periods looming this summer, NBA insider Chris Broussard joined Colin Cowherd to explain where he believes LeBron James and Chris Paul could be landing.

Broussard posed the possibility of James and CP3 joining forces as unrestricted free agents with the Lakers and then Magic Johnson putting together a trade package to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Cowherd, along with all other NBA fans, immediately had his interest peaked.

Lebron. Losing. Languishing. Lamenting. Legacy. Leaving. Lue. Lured. Landing. Loving Los Angeles. Lifestyle. Luke. Lonzo. Lakers. La fin. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 9, 2018

Cowherd even went on to hypothesize these acquisitions would make the Lakers the odds-on favorite to dethrone the Golden State Warriors and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

With free agency beginning July 1, speculation will be becoming reality soon enough.