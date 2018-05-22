Jason Whitlock: Former Clippers PG Chris Paul ‘cracking under pressure’ vs. Warriors

The biggest knock on Chris Paul‘s NBA tenure has been his lack of postseason success.

This season marked the first time in his 13-year career in which CP3’s club advance to the Conference Finals.

But is the moment too big for Paul?

Those are the thoughts of Jason Whitlock, who weighed in on the Western Conference Finals featuring the Paul-led Rockets vs. the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors hold a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 set for Thursday.