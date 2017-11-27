Chip Kelly ready for challenges at UCLA
Chip Kelly is ready to win … and win right now … at UCLA.
The new Bruins football coach was introduced on Monday afternoon.
Live coverage of @UCLAFootball’s press conference with new head coach Chip Kelly.
Watch here: https://t.co/BeWjqMKREn#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/YCMcOfywFR
— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) November 27, 2017
Kelly takes over a UCLA program which became bowl eligible on Friday night.
Chip Kelly believes football is about of three things:
1️⃣ Relationships
2️⃣ Friendships
3️⃣ Championships
Watch: https://t.co/ZLABag9Ytt pic.twitter.com/I7s1Mi9QSu
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 27, 2017
He already made himself at home with Bruins hoops coach Steve Alford.
Welcome to Westwood, Coach Kelly! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/HjxQlA55cC
— UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) November 27, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Sink or Swim
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-
Today 5:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - The Fight Gods
-
Today 6:00p ET FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off
-
Today 6:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Make it a Fight
-