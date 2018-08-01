Chargers Training Camp: Sights, Sounds and Highlights From the Bolts Camp

Training camps around the NFL are in full effect as July turns to August giving players, coaches and even fans the chance to fine tune their skills before week one.

The Los Angeles Chargers completed their fourth day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California Tuesday. Take a look back at sights, sounds and highlights from the first four days of the Chargers camp.

DAY ONE:

The Chargers got things going on day one with a visit from Chargers legend, LaDainian Tomlinson. The Hall of Fame running back had some high praise for Phillip Rivers…

"Having a leader like Philip Rivers is great for this football team. All they have to do is look at 17 to know which direction to go.” More from @LT_21 » https://t.co/D6BDRoADp1 pic.twitter.com/xIwUhMjTfX — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 29, 2018

The Chargers veteran quarterback had some wise words for this upcoming season. The Chargers have generated a lot of preseason buzz, being picked as the AFC West favorites but Rivers knows the team has to take things one day at a time…

"We're all 0-0, but I do believe we have a chance to have a special team. We have to keep that boring one day at a time approach and keep getting better." — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 29, 2018

While the veterans on the Chargers have training camp figured out, the rookies were able to dip their feet into uncharted waters. Second-year wide receiver Mike Williams made his training camp debut after missing camp in his rookie season due to injury. Williams commented on how he feels at camp.

“I’m gaining a lot of confidence coming out here practicing. I wasn’t able to practice until like Week 5 (last year). So, I mean just coming out here (in) training camp, I’ve got a whole few weeks to get right…get right with the quarterbacks and get the timing on” Williams said.

DAY TWO:

Day two from training camp brought lots of highlights and a lot of dancing! Take a look at Rayshawn Jenkins and Michael Davis practicing their dancing and handshaking skills

Mike Williams who has shined since the start of camp made one of the top highlights of camp with this catch…

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn after the second day of practice:

#Chargers LIVE: Coach Lynn addresses the media after day two of #ChargersCamp https://t.co/rP7Z9ATqa0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 29, 2018

So far it has been the wide receivers time to shine with most of the highlights and plays coming from that position. To make the receiver competition more interesting, Atravis Scott and rookie Dylan Cantrell are making their presence felt on offense. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin have also proven themselves as the top receivers on the team but it’s still too early to tell.

Head coach Anthony Lynn was mic’d up on day two of practice as well, take a listen!

We mic'd up Coach and it's pretty great. pic.twitter.com/bcbB2oIR8k — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 30, 2018

Defensive end Chris Landrum has also been turning heads at training camp. After missing last season with a season ending shoulder injury, Landrum is primed for a breakout season and is getting high praise from fellow defender Melvin Ingram.

“He’s one of us and he can make a lot of plays for this ball club and I think that’s what he’s going to do this year” Ingram said.

DAY THREE:

The third day of camp meant pads! Players and fans were excited to up the intensity at practice…

FIRST PRACTICE IN PADS TODAY! Let’s go » https://t.co/wcAzhZ1kHN pic.twitter.com/REUzQURVOd — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 30, 2018

Day three featured this explosive run by Austin Ekeler and also a 40-yard connection from Phillip Rivers to Mike Williams.

Joey Bosa and Corey Liuget showed off their power on the defensive line by each getting sacks. On the offensive side of the ball, Cole Hunt the 6-foot-7, 255 pound tight end showed his ability to be a reliable receiver for the Bolts this season.

DAY FOUR:

Tuesday brought in some more offensive highlights, watch Geremy Davis pull in the one handed touchdown grab…

Coach Lynn made it clear that Mike Williams stood out in day four having his best day of camp so far after making a number of highlight catches. Lynn also gave high praise to linebacker Kyzir White for his size, speed and strength. Defensive tackle Justin Jones was also given ‘Pro Bowl potential’ by teammate Brandon Mebane.

“I don’t want to jump the gun on him. I want to get him in some games and watch him play, but just watching him run around here and some of the things he did in the offseason, I get real excited talking about him. His speed. His attitude. His explosiveness. He just has great instincts as a football player. We had a hammer on him (in the draft)” Lynn said.

The Chargers will continue training camp until August 23 with their first preseason game scheduled for August 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.