Game Of The Week Preview: Centennial at Orange Lutheran (Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

Centennial flexed its muscles during Week 0 last Friday.

The Huskies crushed Chandler, one of the top teams in Arizona, 35-13 on Prime Ticket.

This Friday, also on Prime Ticket and the FOX Sports App, Centennial travels to face Orange Lutheran, led by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, whom Greg Biggins of 247 Sports says is a ‘Top 3 QB nationally.”

The Huskies are ranked third in the FOX Sports West Top 20; OLu checks in at No. 5.

“(These are) Two of the top teams, not just out West, but in the entire country,” said Biggins. “This could be a Division 1 semifinal preview.

“Both teams loaded on both sides of the ball.”

“(Ryan) Hilinski going to Kyle Ford on the outside. Again, for me, the No. 1 WR in the country. (They have) two elite Division I tight ends. Defensivley, I like those linebackers for Orange Lutheran.”

“Centennial, for some reason people thought they were down, they are never down. How about that defense, led by Drake Jackson, the All-American?!”

Gary Bryant, the Huskies’ star WR, had 9 catches for 264 yards and 3 TDs in last Friday’s victory.

“This is going to be a fun game. You don’t want to miss this one,” Biggins added.