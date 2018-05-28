College World Series: Cal State Fullerton seeded third in Stanford Regional

Cal State Fullerton are back in a place they know well … the College World Series.

RT @NCAACWS: STANFORD REGIONAL 1️⃣ Stanford

2️⃣ Baylor

3️⃣ Cal State Fullerton

4️⃣ Wright State#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/DqhnynSzKu — Big West Baseball (@BigWestBaseball) May 28, 2018

The Titans, making its 27th consecutive appearance and 40th overall, are seeded third in the Stanford Regional and face No. 2-seeded Baylor on Friday at 2p PT.

Fullerton sits at 32-23 on the season.