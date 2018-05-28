College World Series: Cal State Fullerton seeded third in Stanford Regional
Cal State Fullerton are back in a place they know well … the College World Series.
RT @NCAACWS: STANFORD REGIONAL
1️⃣ Stanford
2️⃣ Baylor
3️⃣ Cal State Fullerton
4️⃣ Wright State#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/DqhnynSzKu
— Big West Baseball (@BigWestBaseball) May 28, 2018
The Titans, making its 27th consecutive appearance and 40th overall, are seeded third in the Stanford Regional and face No. 2-seeded Baylor on Friday at 2p PT.
Fullerton sits at 32-23 on the season.
It’s where we started the regular season and where we’ll begin the postseason…Stanford Regional here we come!#TusksUp | #RoadtoOmaha pic.twitter.com/SaKinH4xrD
— Titan Baseball (@BaseballTitans) May 28, 2018