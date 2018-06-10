CSU Fullerton fights off elimination, face win-or-go-home Sunday showdown

Survive another day.

With its back against the wall, Cal State Fullerton took care of business against the University of Washington, 5-2, to set up an all-or-nothing Game 3 for a chance to advance to Omaha Sunday.

The Titans were led by starter Tommy Wilson, who threw a seven-inning, one run gem to keep the Huskies from erasing an early lead courtesy of a two-run second inning.

Washington was able to pull back within one on a solo shot in the fourth, but Fullerton responded in a big way. After Jarius Richards smacked an RBI triple to get back the run in the top of the 5th, Brett Borgogno followed with an RBI rip of his own to extend the lead to three.

Whatever Hooky said to Richards it worked!!! Richards lays down a triple and brings another one home

That was all the support Wilson needed. From then on, the junior was lights out on the mound, finishing the night with three strikeouts and just one walk.

The Titans were able to tack on an insurance run in the seventh after Hank LoForte extended his on-base streak to 44 games with an RBI triple.

LoForte with the LoTriple! rack up another one…

Fullerton would end up surrendering a harmless solo shot in the ninth to finish up the 5-2 victory.

The Titans and Huskies will now meet in an elimination rubber match where the winner advances out of the Super Regional and into the College World Series. Game 3 action begins Sunday at 6:00p.