Cal State Fullerton advances to Super Regionals for 14th time in school history

Congrats to the Titans! Photo courtesy @NCAACWS

Not only is Cal State Fullerton headed back to the Super Regionals, the Titans did so in dramatic fashion.

How’s about traveling to the Stanford Regional AND beating the national No. 2-seeded Cardinal 5-2 on Sunday?

How about 11 strikeouts from starting pitcher Tanner Bibee?

And a dramatic catch to end it?

Not a bad day at all.

Fullerton’s 14th Super Regional trip in school history is second only to Florida State (16). The Titans have advanced to the Super Regional round in three of the last five seasons.

The Titans (35-23) will next face Washington (33-23) this weekend with an official start/date TBD for a spot in the College World Series.