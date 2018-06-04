Cal State Fullerton advances to Super Regionals for 14th time in school history

Not only is Cal State Fullerton headed back to the Super Regionals, the Titans did so in dramatic fashion.

How’s about traveling to the Stanford Regional AND beating the national No. 2-seeded Cardinal 5-2 on Sunday?

How about 11 strikeouts from starting pitcher Tanner Bibee?

Folks, @TBibee28 just became legendary tonight Final line: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 Ks pic.twitter.com/zJtuCq94vz — Titan Baseball (@BaseballTitans) June 4, 2018

And a dramatic catch to end it?

BALLGAME!!! What a catch by Cardenas to end it! For the 14th time in program history, your Titans are headed to the Super Regionals!!#RoadtoOmaha#EverythingTogether pic.twitter.com/O9yBOqkq0G — Titan Baseball (@BaseballTitans) June 4, 2018

Not a bad day at all.

Fullerton’s 14th Super Regional trip in school history is second only to Florida State (16). The Titans have advanced to the Super Regional round in three of the last five seasons.

The Titans (35-23) will next face Washington (33-23) this weekend with an official start/date TBD for a spot in the College World Series.