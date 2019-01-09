Mater Dei’s Bruce Rollinson, Lawndale’s Travis Clark nominated for NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

Bruce Rollinson is a legend.

Mater Dei’s victory in the Open Division Championship in early December was career win No. 300 for Rollinson, who’s been the coach at his alma mater since the 1989 season.

And the 69-year-old is already ‘locked in’ for the 2019 campaign.

On Wednesday, Rollinson was nominated by the Los Angeles Rams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best at the high school level.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, they selected Travis Clark of Lawndale High School after Clark led them to a 14-2 record and the Class 2A Title

These coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history – for their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

.@NFL Announces Nominees for 2018 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award https://t.co/I8l7SVYLpT pic.twitter.com/y3sEyMwXng — NFL345 (@NFL345) January 9, 2019

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell in a statement. “High school football coaches not only serve as leaders, but as role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players on and off the field.”

All Don Shula Award nominees are invited to attend the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football. Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations at various events such as Pro Bowl practices, the Play Football High School Skills Showdown and Play Football Celebrity Flag game; a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community; and attend the Pro Bowl. Each coach will also have an opportunity to invite a senior on their roster to participate in the Skills Showdown to represent their high school football community. Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program. They will also attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the 2019 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at 12 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC. The winner will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 2, the eve of Super Bowl LIII, at 9 PM (ET and PT) on CBS.

Click here for more information.