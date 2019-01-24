Is Bru McCoy already leaving USC? Former Mater Dei star reportedly in NCAA transfer portal

Bru McCoy’s stint with the USC Trojans may only last a few weeks when it’s all said and done.

McCoy, the five-star athlete out of Mater Dei, committed to USC during the Army All-American Game earlier this month.

McCoy is enrolled at USC and began classes several weeks ago.

However, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic, McCoy has entered the famous NCAA transfer portal and appears on his way out of town.

SOURCE: Five-star WR recruit Bru McCoy name is now in the transfer portal. It went in at 2:08 PM PT today. McCoy started classes at #USC a few weeks ago. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 24, 2019

One cause for concern for McCoy was the loss of barely-in-town-for-a-cup-of-coffee offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who bolted USC for the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

During his recruitment, McCoy was torn between playing for the hometown USC and headed out to Austin to play for Tom Herman and Texas.

In his final season at Mater Dei, McCoy caught 78 passes for 1,428 yards and 18 scores. McCoy helped the Monarchs capture back-to-back Division 1 state titles in 2017-18.