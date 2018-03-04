UFC 222: Huge night for LA native Brian Ortega; Shot at belt next for T-City

Brian Ortega has patiently waited for his shot at the featherweight title.

And now, that time has come!

Following Ortega’s epic UFC 22 victory over Frankie Edgar … an historic win as Ortega becomes the first in UFC history to submit Edgar … UFC boss Dana White confirmed Ortega would next fight featherweight belt holder Max Holloway.

