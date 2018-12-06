UFC 231: LA native Brian Ortega, Max Holloway exchange words ahead of main event
FOX Sports West
Brian Ortega is finally getting his shot at a UFC title.
The Los Angeles area native, Ortega was all set to fight for the belt this summer when an injury to his opponent, Max Holloway, pushed the fight back to Saturday.
All smiles from @BlessedMMA & @BrianTcity… for now 😈. pic.twitter.com/ozksVUBtxb
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 6, 2018
Fast forward to yesterday and the two rivals met on stage … and that’s where the fun began.
