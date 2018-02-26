UFC 222: LA native Brian Ortega ready for ‘legend’ Frankie Edgar

Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega considers himself a blessed man.

And … why not?

The recently-turned 27-year-old will fight Frankie Edgar in a three-round co-main event during Saturday’s UFC 222 in Las Vegas.

Ortega (13-0), an LA native, will fight the ‘legend’ Edgar after original opponent, featherweight champion Max Holloway, bowed out because of an injury.

Ortega, who brilliantly dispatched Cub Swanson during UFC Fight Night 123, quickly accepted Saturday’s fight to keep the card alive and will share the main event with Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya for the women’s featherweight title.