UFC 222: Brian Ortega makes history after finishing Frankie Edgar with first-round KO

T-City!

Brian Ortega made UFC history on Saturday when he became the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar.

Ortega knocked out Edgar with 15 seconds left in the first round with a nasty elbow and a brutal uppercut.

Ortega, an LA native, is now 14-0 for his UFC tenure and sure to move up to No. 2 in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Later on Saturday, UFC boss Dana White confirmed that Ortega would next fight featherweight champion Max Holloway at (likely) UFC 226 in Las Vegas in July. Holloway is currently recovering from an injury which kept him from originally fighting Edgar.

“I’m making history,” said Ortega following the fight “It’s a honor to share the Octagon with him (Edgar).

As questions quickly turned to who Ortega thinks he should fight next in the loaded featherweight division (likely winner of Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo), Ortega quickly turned the attention back to his message of helping others, especially kids.

In the night’s main event, Cris Cyborg remained the women’s featherweight champion when she made mince meat out of Yava Kunitskaya in the first round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.