Remember this?! Brian Ortega breaks down epic guillotine vs. Cub Swanson

Brian Ortega is undefeated and not far from a UFC featherweight title shot.

Ahead of Saturday’s three-round co-main event vs. Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, Ortega talked about his epic guillotine vs. Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night 123 in December.

‘He (was) in for a long night,” said Ortega, describing the Swanson fight, at the media lunch for UFC 222 on Monday.

