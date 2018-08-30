BREAKING: Albert Pujols out for season after undergoing knee surgery

Albert Pujols will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, the Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday.

Pujols, 38, played Tuesday and did not appear to be exhibiting any signs of discomfort, but the knee did cause him to visit the disabled list earlier in the season. The Machine landed on the 10-day DL over the All-Star break in July because of inflammation in the same area, but he returned after missing only the minimum six games.

Albert Pujols underwent successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee earlier today. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. A general timetable to return to playing following this procedure is 6-8 weeks. Updates will be provided when appropriate. — Angels (@Angels) August 30, 2018

The three-time MVP was batting .245 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI before being forced to undergo the procedure, though he only had two home runs in the past 28 games. This will be just the second time in his career Pujols will not hit the 140 game mark (117), joining the 2013 season where he appeared in only 99 games.

The 18-year veteran is in his seventh season with the Halos and still has three years remaining on his contract and is due $87 million over that span.

Pujols is a .302 lifetime hitter with 633 homers and 1,982 RBI. Though many of his career milestones have come in Southern California, Pujols has seen his numbers decline over his tenure with the Angels, batting .260 with 188 home runs and 653 RBI.

Jefry Marte, a consistent presence at first base when Pujols DH’ed, will likely be called on to man the position the rest of the season.