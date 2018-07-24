Ducks sign defenseman Brandon Montour to two-year deal

The Anaheim Ducks signed defenseman Brandon Montour to a two- year contract Tuesday, keeping the 24-year-old in Anaheim through the 2019-20 NHL season.

Montour has spent his two-year NHL career with the Ducks going from six points in his rookie year to 32 points in his second year. The defenseman netted nine goals and 23 assists over the course of 80 games last season.

The improvement on offense and stability on defense that Montour brings to the table was enough to keep him in a Ducks uniform for his third season.

The six-foot, 192 pound defenseman also brings playoffs experience to the Ducks roster. Since being drafted 55th overall by the Ducks in 2014, Montour has played in 21 career Stanley Cup playoff games. The native of Brantford, Ontario will look to not only continue his success during the regular season but during the playoffs as well in years to come.

Montour took to social media to celebrate his new deal and another two years as a member of the Ducks roster….

Boom!!🔥 So excited to be apart of this group for another two years let’s go!@anaheimducks ☀️🌴 https://t.co/puBlcpGK7p — Brandon Montour (@brandon_montour) July 24, 2018

While on the ice during the 2017-2018 season, Montour ran a majority of his defensive shifts with Josh Manson and Marcus Pettersson.