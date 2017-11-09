Bobby Knight: ‘I’ve never been a (John) Wooden fan’

How can you NOT like John Wooden?

If you’re Bobby Knight, you probably don’t like anyone.

In a recent interview with Joe Buck on Audience’s ‘Undeniable’, Knight said Wooden couldn’t handle booster Sam Gilbert, who repeatedly violated NCAA recruiting rules.

I have a lot of respect for Wooden as a coach, how he coached. One time he told me, he said, ‘I just didn’t know how to deal with Sam Gilbert.’ And I’m saying to myself, ‘I damn sure could have dealt with him.

I don’t mind saying it, I don’t respect Wooden. I’ve never been a Wooden fan.