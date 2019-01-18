We can’t wait for …. Boban Marjanovic fighting (and losing) to John Wick
FOX Sports West
Boban Marjanovic is just awesome.
We love him on the court and off the court, he’s even more awesome.
The Clippers’ 7-foot-3 center will appear in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ which debuts on May 17.
The trailer dropped on Thursday, causing quite a ruckus on Twitter, especially since Boban’s charater, simply named ‘Assassin’…, will meet his end via a book.
Joining the John Wick book club is harder than most people think!! #JohnWick3 https://t.co/ooM3ULuNqJ
— Boban Marjanovic (@BobanMarjanovic) January 17, 2019
If you seen any of the John Wick movies, you know this is not a good thing for the bad guys.
Everyone is a fan of Boban!
- Boban Marjanovic
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Clippers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Pacific
- West
-