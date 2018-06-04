Look out John Wick … Boban is coming for you!

Boban Marjanovic is a large human.

At 7-foot-3 (with an 8-foot wingspan), the LA Clippers center is a formidable foe.

And he could soon be doing battle on the big screen vs. ‘John Wick.’

Marjanovic has reportedly joined the cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’, according to Collider.

He is slated to play an assassin and it will be fun to watch him battle with star Keanu Reeves.

Marjanovic, who joined the Clippers in January following the Blake Griffin trade to Detroit, averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 20 appearances.