Billy Crystal to call Clippers vs. Lakers (Jan. 31) alongside Ralph Lawler on Prime Ticket

Clippers vs. Lakers is can’t-miss action.

We’ve now added a twist to make it even better.

Longtime Clippers fan and season ticket holder Billy Crystal, who also dabbles in acting, will call the Clippers vs. Lakers alongside Ralph Lawler Jan. 31.

And you can only catch it on Prime Ticket & the FOX Sports App.

“It’ll be a blast to call a Clippers game alongside Billy Crystal,” said Lawler. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking Clippers basketball over the years, but having him join me on the call will be a whole new experience. I still can’t believe it’s my final season, and to be recognized by a great, longtime Clippers fan like Billy is an honor. I hope he’s been studying his Lawler’s Law books.”

𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: @BillyCrystal has landed his next role … in the booth with @Ohmeomy. Coming to FOX Sports Prime Ticket January 2019. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 20, 2018

Lawler, in this 40th season as the Voice of the Clippers, will retire at the end of the season.

“Ralph is a fantastic broadcaster and a wonderful man,” said Crystal in a statement. “I’m looking forward to calling a game with him. He’s a Hall of Famer in my book.”

Current Nets analyst Mike Fratello (Jan. 23 in Miami) and Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown (March 24 in New York) have also been announced as guest analysts during Lawler’s final season.

Crystal has been a Clippers season ticket holder since 1985 and identifies with the hard-working, gritty identity of the franchise. He is a Tony and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director and is known to audiences around the world as the star of such feature films as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This; as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live; and as the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards. Crystal has also hosted the Grammy Awards three times and earned five Emmy’s for his work as host, writer and producer on both award shows. Crystal won his sixth Emmy for the HBO Comedy Special Midnight Train to Moscow. Crystal was the 2007 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and is a NY Times best-selling author of five books, two of which were for children. In 2004, Crystal made his Broadway debut with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, for which he won a Tony Award. The Broadway production was taped in front of a live audience for an HBO special that aired in April of 2014, and garnered four Emmy Nominations.

Fratello began his broadcasting career with the Clippers as a color analyst from 1990-92 and currently delivers analysis for Brooklyn Nets games on the YES Network. Prior to his career behind the mic, Fratello spent 16 seasons in the NBA as a head coach and ranks 19th on the league’s all-time win list and 21st in games coached.

Brown is a current basketball analyst for ESPN and has called countless Clippers games and 14 NBA Finals across his radio and television career. He has won various accolades both as a coach and commentator, including two NBA Coach of the Year awards (1978, 2004) and the Curt Gowdy Media Award (2000), and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2005).

Dates for other guest analysts, who will include Bill Walton, will be announced later in the season.