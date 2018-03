Big West Hoops Tournament: Men’s quarterfinals schedule set for Thursday

March Madness is right around the corner.

But, before that fun can commence, comes the conference tournaments.

On Thursday, FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket will air four men’s quarterfinal matchups from the Big West Tournament at Honda Center.

In addition, the women’s final will air on Prime Ticket Saturday at 4p.

Watch all games on FOX Sports GO.

Thursday, March 8

Note: Seed in ()

Men’s Quarterfinal: (1) UC Davis vs. (8) UC Riverside, 12p, FOX Sports West

Men’s Quarterfinal: (4) Cal State Fullerton vs. (5) Long Beach State, 2:30p, FSW

Men’s Quarterfinal: (3) UC Irvine vs. (6) Hawaii, 10:30p (delay), Prime Ticket

Men’s Quarterfinal: (2) UC Santa Barbara vs. (7) Cal Poly, 8:30p, Prime Ticket

Saturday, March 10

Women’s Final: Teams TBD, 4p, Prime Ticket