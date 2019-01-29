Best of Rams Super Bowl opening night

Super Bowl week is finally here!

The LA Rams kicked off the SBLIII festivities Monday in Atlanta with Super Bowl Opening Night, where the entire team came on stage to be celebrated by the thousands of fans in attendance, answer questions from media, play some games and even meet their opponents face-to-face.

Super Bowl media day is always filled with a mixture of seriousness, quirkiness, uniqueness and hilariousness, so without further adieu, presenting the best of Rams Opening Night.

There was Jared Goff saying he would ask Tom Brady for advice:

…. and Tom Brady not delivering any:

There was defensive coordinator Wade Phillips quoting Future:

… and the king of drip himself, Aqib Talib, teaching the nation how his appearance on a roster brings the whole team’s accessory game up:

There was head coach Sean McVay channeling his former quarterback precision passing by throwing balls into a kid’s helmet:

… and then getting (and giving) nothing but respect from one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history, Bill Belichick:

Can it just be Sunday already?!