Best of Rams Super Bowl opening night
Super Bowl week is finally here!
The LA Rams kicked off the SBLIII festivities Monday in Atlanta with Super Bowl Opening Night, where the entire team came on stage to be celebrated by the thousands of fans in attendance, answer questions from media, play some games and even meet their opponents face-to-face.
Super Bowl media day is always filled with a mixture of seriousness, quirkiness, uniqueness and hilariousness, so without further adieu, presenting the best of Rams Opening Night.
There was Jared Goff saying he would ask Tom Brady for advice:
If @JaredGoff could ask Tom Brady for one piece of advice heading into his first @SuperBowl…
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/XhYiR3ZWx6
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2019
…. and Tom Brady not delivering any:
"I'm not giving him any advice." 😂 #SBLIII
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/7T3lMPVOW4
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2019
There was defensive coordinator Wade Phillips quoting Future:
When did @sonofbum figure out this whole DC thing?
Since his demo 💯@AqibTalib21 | #SBOpeningNight | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/iGXyWpp4nb
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 28, 2019
… and the king of drip himself, Aqib Talib, teaching the nation how his appearance on a roster brings the whole team’s accessory game up:
"When I get on a team, the jewelry goes up on that team." @AqibTalib21 😂💍
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/y13S9BUb13
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2019
There was head coach Sean McVay channeling his former quarterback precision passing by throwing balls into a kid’s helmet:
We see you, Coach! 🙌#SBOpeningNight | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/iqiBLikCi1
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 29, 2019
… and then getting (and giving) nothing but respect from one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history, Bill Belichick:
Belichick and McVay. So much respect. 💯💯💯 #SBLIII
📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/zt1UAPiZMR
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2019
Can it just be Sunday already?!
