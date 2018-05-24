Happy 45th birthday at Bartolo Colon! Enjoy this TBT from pitcher’s 2005 season with Angels

Age is just a number to Bartolo Colon.

The veteran pitcher, who has started 536 games since his MLB debut in 1997, is a current member of the Texas Rangers and is celebrating his 45th birthday on Thursday.

Back in 2005, Colon … then a member of the Angels … struck out 11 batters vs. Boston in just one of his memorable performances of his Cy Young-winning campaign.

Watch the video up top to see all of Colon’s strikeout from June 4, 2005.

Colon finished 2005 with a 21-8 record and 157 strikeouts.

He is one of two Angels pitchers (Dean Chance, 1964) to win the Cy Young Award.