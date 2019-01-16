Baron Davis: I know the perfect guy to be next UCLA hoops coach

Hire Earl Watson for the UCLA basketball job.

This endorsement comes from former Bruins star Baron Davis.

TMZ Sports caught up with Davis, who put his support behind Watson and even stated he would help coach the Bruins… for FREE!

Baron Davis Endorses Earl Watson For UCLA Job, I'll Be His Assistant https://t.co/TygBT3NZDN — TMZ (@TMZ) January 16, 2019

Watson was fired by the Suns in October and was a four-year starter for UCLA from 1997-2001.

Watson and Davis were UCLA teammates, in fact, they were the first two freshmen to start at UCLA since the 1979 season.