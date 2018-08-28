Au revoir Laurent Ciman: LAFC transfers captain to France’s Dijon

The man who started it all for LAFC is now leaving the Black and Gold.

Laurent Ciman, LAFC’s first captain and first goal scorer at Banc of California Stadium, is being transferred to Dijon FCO of France’s Ligue 1, LAFC announced Tuesday.

“Laurent has been a big part of LAFC’s history,” said EVP of soccer operations and general manager John Thorrington. “These decisions are never easy but we succeeded in finding the right deal for both the Club and Laurent. We thank Laurent for his commitment and contribution to LAFC and wish him, his wife Diana, and their family nothing but the best in the next phase of his career.”

The 33-year-old Belgian international started all 22 regular season contests he played in this season, scoring three goals in 1,980 minutes. He was named to the MLS All-Star team for the third time of his career this year.

Ciman’s MLS contract ends this year, and LAFC coach Bob Bradley dropped him from the lineup last Friday against the LA Galaxy. Bradley said he felt Ciman wasn’t focused on LAFC amid offers for his services arriving from Europe, but was complimentary of his defender after the announcement.

“Laurent has played an important role getting us started in our first season at LAFC,” Bradley said. “He has given a lot to this Club and we will always appreciate his passion, leadership and strong play.”

Ciman signed a two-year deal with an option for a third with Dijon and LAFC will receive $500,000 for the transfer, according to reports.

Ciman spent three seasons with the Montreal Impact before getting traded to LAFC last December.

Dijon finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.