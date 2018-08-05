As Zlatan takes in UFC 227, Galaxy suffer heartbreaking loss
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sam Nicholson scored in the 90th minute and the Colorado Rapids ended the Los Angeles Galaxy‘s nine-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.
Nicholson made a run into the middle of the area and finished Edgar Castillo‘s cutback pass with just enough air under the shot to stay out of the goalkeeper’s reach.
🦁 The Lion makes his prediction. @Ibra_Official #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/KetWYNNEyG
— #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018
Kellyn Acosta leveled it for the Rapids (5-12-5) in the 50th minute with a sustained dribble across the field and a low hard finish across the grain. It was Acosta’s second goal in as many games since being traded from FC Dallas to Colorado.
What. A. Goal.#Rapids96 | #COLvLA pic.twitter.com/CsvMumZELq
— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 5, 2018
Colorado’s defensive miscommunication in the 33rd minute led to Romain Alessandrini putting Tommy Smith‘s botched clearance back into the net for the Galaxy (10-8-5).