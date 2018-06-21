Anze Kopitar wins Selke Trophy at NHL Awards Show

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar was the Frank J. Selke Trophy, given to the Best Defensive Forward, during the NHL Awards Show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Kopitar, also a Hart Trophy Finalist, won the Selke in 2016 (that same year he won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy).

Best defensive forward in the league?

We couldn't agree more 😍https://t.co/HrPWgkPVCh — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 21, 2018

During the 2017-18 season, Kopitar set career-highs in goals (35), assists (57) and points (92), finished tied for seventh in the NHL in points, and led the team in points for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.