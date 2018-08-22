Angels will open 2019 season on March 28 in Oakland

For the third straight season, the Angels will kick things off in Oakland.

The Halos will begin their 2019 campaign vs. the Athletics on March 28-March 31. The club announced their full schedule for next season on Wednesday.

The home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 vs. the Rangers.

A finalized 2019 slate, complete with game times, will be released later this year. FOX Sports West will release broadcast information at a later date, as well.

The Angels, serving as the home team, will play play two games against the Houston Astros at the Edsatio de Béisbol in Monterrey, Mexico. The club will play internationally (other than Canada) for the first time since 2003 when they squared off against the Montreal Expos in Puerto Rico.

The Angels 2019 schedule features 12 homestands and 12 road trips.