Angels catcher Rene Rivera out 4-6 weeks after surgery on torn meniscus

The Los Angeles Angels longterm disabled list continues to grow.

Catcher Rene Rivera underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee Friday, according to the team.

MEDICAL UPDATE #2: Rene Rivera underwent an MRI on his right knee in Los Angeles this week. Results of the MRI indicated a meniscus tear in his knee requiring surgery. Rene underwent surgery this morning with Dr. Brian Schultz in Los Angeles. — Angels (@Angels) May 25, 2018

Rivera was originally placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to May 17 when the injury was thought to simply be inflammation of the knee, but after further testing, an MRI revealed ligament damage that required surgery. Typical recovery time for this procedure is 4-6 weeks.

As the backup to Martin Maldonado, Rivera has appeared in 22 games for the Halos, batting .259 with three home runs. He has also thrown out two of four potential base stealers.

The Angels called up Jose Briceno from AAA to replace in Rivera on the depth chart.