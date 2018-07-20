Relive the Top Angels Moments of the first half

The All-Star break is officially over…Who’s ready for some more baseball?

Before we move on let’s take a look at the top moments at the halfway point of the 2018 season decided by you, the fans on Twitter. From jaw dropping home runs to game saving catches, let’s take a look at some of those top moments from the 2018 season so far….

The 2018 Home Run Derby kicked off the All-Star break, so in honor of the derby Angels fans decided which Angels home runs from the 2018 season made the biggest boom.

Shohei Ohtani‘s first home run in an Angels uniform took home the prize! Take a look at that moment and more below!

Next up was the big night, the 2018 All-Star game. That night we took a look back at the Angels top defensive plays of the year. Your Twitter poll winner was Kole Calhoun and his superman-esque catch…

A wild goose chase and an ice bath for a legend made for some great moments of the season so far. Those off-field highlights were no match however for when ShoTime got the silent treatment…

On the last day of the 2018 All-Star break, we took you back to some top outfits worn by the Angels broadcasters Victor Rojas and Mark Gubicza. Victor and Gubie always dress to impress but the night they dressed as clones from Star Wars was the top outfit of the season so far! Take a look at Victor and Gubie going all out in the booth.

 