Relive the Top Angels Moments of the first half

The All-Star break is officially over…Who’s ready for some more baseball?

Before we move on let’s take a look at the top moments at the halfway point of the 2018 season decided by you, the fans on Twitter. From jaw dropping home runs to game saving catches, let’s take a look at some of those top moments from the 2018 season so far….

The 2018 Home Run Derby kicked off the All-Star break, so in honor of the derby Angels fans decided which Angels home runs from the 2018 season made the biggest boom.

Shohei Ohtani‘s first home run in an Angels uniform took home the prize! Take a look at that moment and more below!

Tonight may be the #HomeRunDerby, but there’s been plenty of big flys already this season. Which @Angels homer was your favorite of the first half? 🤔 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 16, 2018

Next up was the big night, the 2018 All-Star game. That night we took a look back at the Angels top defensive plays of the year. Your Twitter poll winner was Kole Calhoun and his superman-esque catch…

Tonight’s #AllStarGame is sure to have some defensive 🎆, but that’s nothing new to the @Angels. Which of these takes the 👑 for top catch of the first half? — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 17, 2018

A wild goose chase and an ice bath for a legend made for some great moments of the season so far. Those off-field highlights were no match however for when ShoTime got the silent treatment…

No ⚾️, no problem. There’s been plenty of amazing non-game action so far this season for the @Angels. Which off-the-field highlight takes the 🎂? — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 18, 2018

On the last day of the 2018 All-Star break, we took you back to some top outfits worn by the Angels broadcasters Victor Rojas and Mark Gubicza. Victor and Gubie always dress to impress but the night they dressed as clones from Star Wars was the top outfit of the season so far! Take a look at Victor and Gubie going all out in the booth.