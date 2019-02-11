Pair of Clippers make All-G League Midseason Team

Clippers two-way center Angel Delgado and two-way forward Johnathan Motley have been named to the NBA All-G League Mid-Season Team.

Delgado, 6-foot-10, 245-pound rookie out of Seton Hall, has appeared in 30 games for the AC Clippers this season, averaging 17.4 points and 14.6 rebounds, while shooting 58.4 percent from the field in 33.7 minutes.

Motley, 23, has appeared in 18 games for the AC Clippers this season, averaging 25.6 points and 10.9 rebounds, while shooting 56.1 percent from the field in 34.9 minutes.