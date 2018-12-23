Hockey Night In LA: Andy Lassner, Executive Producer for ‘The Ellen Show’, to serve as Celebrity Guest on Saturday

Andy Lassner, Executive Producer of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ will serve as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor for Hockey Night in LA on Dec. 29 when the Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights at Staples Center.

Game time is set for 1p, with ‘LA Kings Live’ Pregame slated for a 12:30p start.

The special Matinee Edition on Saturday will be the fifth installment of Hockey Night in LA which the Kings, in conjunction with FOX Sports West, launched this past November. Hockey Night in LA is a series of special weekend games in which club broadcasts and activations in and around STAPLES Center have a different silver-themed feel, including celebrity guests, debate-themed programming and outdoor fan fests featuring live music acts. The Kings also wear their new Silver Jerseys for all Saturday home games. Not to get carried away, but this is the single greatest thing that will ever happen in my life. https://t.co/FLdRz08zKH — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 23, 2018 Lassner joined the producing team of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ at its inception in 2003 and was promoted to Executive Producer in July 2005. In addition to having a recurring segment on the talk show called ‘Average Andy,’ Lassner and his fellow ELLEN executive producers host the behind-the-scenes podcast, ‘Ellen on the Go.’ Lassner has earned 20 Daytime Emmy Awards, three Genesis Awards, and one GLAAD Award for his work on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ In addition, Lassner has won two Johnny Carson Producer of the Year Awards in Variety Television from the Producers Guild of America. Lassner currently serves as Executive Producer for NBC’s fan-favorite game show ‘Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC’s hit series ‘Little Big Shots,’; as well as its spin-off series ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young.’ He previously executive produced the ABC reality show ‘Repeat After Me’ and served as an Executive Consultant to Ellen DeGeneres at the 86th Academy Awards.

Lassner joins Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kevin Ryder (KROQ) and Willie O’Ree (hockey pioneer / Hockey Hall of Famer) as the Celebrity Guest of Honors to date. On January 12, the Snoop Dogg will be the VIP.